Left Menu

Vehicle from CM's convoy hits another in south Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 20:17 IST
Vehicle from CM's convoy hits another in south Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A vehicle from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's convoy hit a four-wheeler in a minor accident in south Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident took place in the evening when the chief minister was at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters to review the rain-related situation and preparations of the civic body, the official said. While Shinde was inside the premises, a vehicle from his convoy hit another one, as the emergency break was pressed, he said.

No one was injured in the incident and the four-wheeler was immediately towed from the spot, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022