Britain adds two Russians to its sanctions list

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:11 IST
Britain added two Russian individuals to its sanctions list on Tuesday, subjecting them to an asset freeze and travel ban.

The sanctions list was updated to add Denis Gafner and Valeriya Kalabayeva - both of whom Britain said were involved in spreading disinformation and promoting Russian actions in Ukraine.

