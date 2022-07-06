Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 760; silver tumbles Rs 1,276

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices in the national capital on Wednesday fell by Rs 760 to Rs 51,304 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 52,064 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,276 to Rs 56,930 per kg from Rs 58,206 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,770 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.94 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.35 percent up at USD 1,770 per ounce,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

