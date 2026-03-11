Farmers will not be harmed due to any deal; propaganda being spread on this: Amit Shah on Oppn criticism of Indo-US deal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Farmers will not be harmed due to any deal; propaganda being spread on this: Amit Shah on Oppn criticism of Indo-US deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Indo-US deal
- farmers
- criticism
- propaganda
- opposition
- assurance
- impact
- agriculture
- economy
ALSO READ
Opposition's resolution seeking removal of Om Birla as speaker rejected in Lok Sabha by voice vote.
Indian Vessels Stranded in Persian Gulf: Government Intervention and Safety Assurance
Lok Sabha Speaker Retains Seat Amid Opposition Outcry
Monalisa Bhonsle Seeks Police Protection to Marry Boyfriend Amidst Family Opposition
Opposition raised questions on Speaker's integrity; you are questioning our democratic processes: Home Minister Shah in Lok Sabha.