Left Menu

Govt nominee Pankaj Jain ceases to be director on LIC board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:00 IST
Govt nominee Pankaj Jain ceases to be director on LIC board
  • Country:
  • India

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said government nominee Pankaj Jain has ceased to be the director of the company with effect from July 4.

''....the date of cessation of directorship of Pankaj Jain, government director of the Corporation is July 4, 2022,'' LIC said in a regulatory filing.

The new director nominated by the government is Suchindra Mishra, it said.

On Wednesday, scrip of LIC closed nearly flat at Rs 703.05 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022