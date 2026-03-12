Left Menu

Venezuela's Shift in Oil Leadership Amid U.S. Pressure

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez appointed Paula Henao as oil minister to lead the nation's key energy sector under U.S. pressure. This role was previously held by Rodriguez, who now serves as President after Nicolas Maduro's capture. The changes aim to boost oil production and foreign investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 06:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 06:28 IST
Venezuela's Shift in Oil Leadership Amid U.S. Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez appointed Paula Henao as the new oil minister, filling a pivotal position in the nation's energy sector.

This appointment follows Rodriguez's elevation to the presidency after the capture of former President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces in January. The U.S., under President Trump's administration, is keen to open Venezuela to American investments, particularly in oil, gas, and mining.

The Venezuelan legislature passed a hydrocarbons law reform to enhance decision-making power for the oil ministry, reduce taxes, and facilitate private sector participation to boost the industry, aligning with a U.S.-endorsed $100 billion reconstruction plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026