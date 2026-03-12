Venezuela's Shift in Oil Leadership Amid U.S. Pressure

In a strategic move, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez appointed Paula Henao as the new oil minister, filling a pivotal position in the nation's energy sector.

This appointment follows Rodriguez's elevation to the presidency after the capture of former President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces in January. The U.S., under President Trump's administration, is keen to open Venezuela to American investments, particularly in oil, gas, and mining.

The Venezuelan legislature passed a hydrocarbons law reform to enhance decision-making power for the oil ministry, reduce taxes, and facilitate private sector participation to boost the industry, aligning with a U.S.-endorsed $100 billion reconstruction plan.

