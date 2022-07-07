China studying extending tax exemption for NEVs - commerce ministry
07-07-2022
China is studying the possibility of extending a tax exemption for new electric vehicles (EV) as part of a raft of efforts to spur vehicle consumption in the country, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
It also announced a series of measures to encourage trade-ins of old vehicles and support the second-hand market.
