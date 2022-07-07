Left Menu

Power Grid Board approves fund raising proposals worth Rs 11,000 cr

The Board of government-owned power transmission company Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) has approved two proposals to raise funds worth Rs 11,000 crore, it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges late on Wednesday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 12:31 IST
Power Grid Board approves fund raising proposals worth Rs 11,000 cr
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of government-owned power transmission company Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) has approved two proposals to raise funds worth Rs 11,000 crore, it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges late on Wednesday evening. The Board approved proposals worth Rs 6,000 crore funds from the domestic market through various options such as the issue of secured, unsecured, non-convertible, noncumulative, cumulative, redeemable, taxable, tax-free debentures, bonds under private placement during the financial year 2023-24 in up to twenty tranches, the filing said.

It also approved the sanction of rupee term loan of upto Rs 5,000 crore from commercial banks to meet capital expenditure and other business requirements. The decisions were taken at a meeting held on Wednesday, the filing added.

At 10.08 a.m., the shares of the company traded at Rs 214, up 1.8 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022