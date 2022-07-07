Jitendra EV Announces Monsoon Dhamaka Cashback Offer

- Buy a Jitendra EV electric scooter between 1 to 31 July and receive exciting cashback - Offer applicable on JMT Classic City 60V LI, JET 320 60 V LI, JMT 1000 HS, etc.

NASHIK, India, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the government's vision of promoting the mass adoption of environment-friendly electric vehicles across the country, Jitendra New EV Tech has announced a new Monsoon Dhamaka offer. Starting from 1 July, customers buying a Jitendra EV electric two-wheeler will be eligible to receive benefits of ₹3,000 as cashback under the purview of the company's 'Monsoon Dhamaka' offer. The offer is valid till 31 July and available on the purchase of the following electric two-wheelers from the company's portfolio: JMT Classic City 60V LI, JET 320 60 V LI, JMT 1000 HS, and JMT 1000 3K. Focused on enabling the adoption of greener and cleaner vehicles, Jitendra New EV Tech is a Nashik-based electric vehicle start-up that offers a wide range of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, rickshaws, and carts. The company's offerings ensure customers from all segments are able to access affordable and environment-friendly electric vehicles that are made more attractive with lucrative offers such as the ongoing Monsoon Dhamaka cashback offer.

Talking about the offer, Samkit Shah, co-founder, Jitendra New EV Tech, said, ''We are happy to announce the Monsoon Dhamaka Cashback Offer. Jitendra New EV Tech has always been in sync with the government of India's goal to promote the use and adoption of EVs across all segments. With such offers we further strive to make electric vehicles more accessible and, thus, encourage customers to take a new step towards their sustainable futures.'' About Jitendra New EV Tech Jitendra New EV Tech, a part of the four decades-old Shah Group, is a leading electric vehicle manufacturer based out of Nashik, Maharashtra. The new-age start-up was founded in 2014, with manufacturing and sales operations for its electric two- and three-wheelers starting in 2016. The company's vehicles are backed by assiduous R&D, avant-garde designs, and, of course, the requisite approvals and certifications from all relevant regulatory bodies in the country, including ARAI and ICAT.

Jitendra EV Auto Tech's range of electric two-wheelers includes a total of 10 models. The company's network comprises more than 150 3S, i.e. Sales, Service, and Spares, touch points all the way from Jammu Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

