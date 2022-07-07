RPF constable saves man who fell off moving train in Rajasthan

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved a man's life who had fallen off a moving train at the Sawaimadhopur railway station, officials said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Railways shared a video clip of the incident which took place on Monday, saying the constable's vigilance and promptness saved the passenger.

An RPF official at the Sawaimadhopur station said the man was identified as Ankur (23), who was travelling from Jammu Tawi to Kota with his sister Archana (24).

When the train halted at Sawaimadhopur station on Monday evening, Archana got down to buy food from the platform, he said, adding that before she could return, the train started to move which prompted her to run towards it.

''Within moments, Ankur fell off the train onto the platform and RPF Constable Mukesh Kumar Meena, who was nearby, immediately grabbed him before he could fall through the gap between the train and the platform,'' the officer said.

The train was stopped on information from the RPF and the brother-sister duo resumed their onward journey, he said.

Sharing the video, the ministry advised passengers to avoid boarding/alighting a moving train.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)