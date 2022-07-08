Left Menu

Mumbai: Cyber fraudster siphons off Rs 3.77 lakh from woman's bank in her bid to sell furniture

A 26-year-old woman fell victim to an online fraud after a fraudster siphoned off Rs 3.77 lakh from her bank account under the pretext of making a payment to her for purchasing furniture worth Rs 21,000 from her through an online portal, police said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 12:27 IST
Mumbai: Cyber fraudster siphons off Rs 3.77 lakh from woman's bank in her bid to sell furniture
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old woman fell victim to an online fraud after a fraudster siphoned off Rs 3.77 lakh from her bank account under the pretext of making a payment to her for purchasing furniture worth Rs 21,000 from her through an online portal, police said on Friday. The incident came to light after the woman lodged a complaint at suburban Malad police station on Tuesday, an official said. The victim, who stays at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority's (SRA) building, is an executive assistant in a petrolium company, he said. ''Recently she got a call from her senior that he wanted to sell furniture worth Rs 21,000 on an online platform. Accordingly, she registered on an online portal for the sale of the goods. Soon, a cyber fraudster approached her and showed interest in purchasing the furniture,'' he said. On the pretext of making a payment to her, the accused got an access of her bank details and took away Rs 3.77 lakh from her account, he said. After losing money to cyber fraudster, the victim complained to the police against the unidentified person, he said. The accused has been booked for cheating and cyber fraud and a probe is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022