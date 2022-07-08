Left Menu

Are you kidding? Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears

Simba the baby goat has won over the web with his astonishingly long ears - 22 inches and growing. The tawny-coated kid goat has attracted thousands of followers on YouTube and other channels since he was born in Karachi, Pakistan on June 4.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:45 IST
Are you kidding? Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears
Image Credit: Pixabay

Some social media stars win their fame through their looks, others through their jokes. Simba the baby goat has won over the web with his astonishingly long ears - 22 inches and growing.

The tawny-coated kid goat has attracted thousands of followers on YouTube and other channels since he was born in Karachi, Pakistan on June 4. His breeder, Mohammad Hassan Narejo, has sent Simba's details to the Guinness Book of Records, though he is not sure it keeps track of such measurements. He is still waiting for an answer.

When Simba was born, his ears were 19 inches (48cm) long. They have grown another three inches in just over a month and are showing no signs of stopping. "I got a special velvet harness or pouch to keep his ears, so he can run and play with ease without entangling his ears," Narejo told Reuters.

Narejo works in the air traffic control department of Karachi airport, but his passion is goat breeding, and he has great plans for Simba. "I plan to preserve Simba's semen for artificial insemination so if, God forbid, he is no more his breed can continue," Narejo said.

He feeds Simba milk three times a day and has taken other steps to ensure his well-being - a black thread around the animal's throat to ward off the evil eye. "Evil eye can destroy a mountain. He is just a kid goat with celebrity status," Narejo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022