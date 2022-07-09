Left Menu

Nykaa's Cross Border Store Turns ONE and It's Raining Offers Like Never Before

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 11:19 IST
Nykaa's Cross Border Store Turns ONE and It's Raining Offers Like Never Before
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Celebrating a year of bringing the best global brands with the Cross Border Store Birthday Bash.

Mark calendars from 8th to 15th July.

Nykaa, India's leading beauty, and fashion destination launched the Cross Border Store in 2021 to democratize the access of international brands by offering choice, inspiration, authenticity, and convenience to users in India. Cut to 2022, Nykaa is celebrating this first anniversary with some spectacular offers, deals, and total steals. Welcome to the Cross Border Store Birthday Bash! One is no longer needs to ask their NRI cousin or they're forever travelling BFF to get back those much sought-after beauty favorites. Not only has Nykaa made them available in India, but for the first time, they are also on sale! Whether one has been eyeing that luxe highlighter or a bottle of their favorite serum, or a new nail paint, the Nykaa Cross Border Store has covered all beauty bases by launching cult brands from around the globe, such as Dr. Barbara Sturm, 111Skin, Nimya, Elemis, Suva Beauty, Rodial and AMUSE.

As the Cross Border store celebrates one year, the company is making the deal a tad bit sweeter with discounts & offers galore! With over 50 international brands on up to 30% off, offering exclusively curated kits, or offers on cult K-Beauty brands, this shopping experience is all set to feature the juiciest curation of 100% authentic products from global bestsellers.

Even the biggest shopping pros can do with some help before a serious haul. So, here's a little peek into what's in store, that absolutely cannot and should not resist. • Deals & Steals: K-Beauty Fest – After taking the beauty world by storm, it's safe to say that K-Beauty brands have `been immensely popular in India. Over 20 K-Beauty brands like G9Skin and EcoYourSkin are on Flat 30% off. Moreover, AMUSE, a leading K-beauty makeup brand will be on sale for the first time • Exclusive kits of cult brands - Shop kits specially curated from international bestsellers for Nykaa customers in India • 30% off on leading makeup brands - Indulge in favorite lipstick, vivid eyeliners or blushes from international brands like Suva, Natasha Moor among others that are on up to 30% off • Free Shipping- Enjoy free shipping on Luxe brands- 111Skin, Dr Barbara Sturm, Elemis and many others The Cross Border store offers a cohort of authorized exclusive vendors for international brands and is a one-stop-shop for the beauty loot. Through Cross Border Store, the products are shipped directly to customers from international vendors, and they are fully compliant with all Indian E-commerce regulations on imports and cross-border currency movements. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Pick From Your Favourite Global Beauty Brands on Cross Border Store

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022