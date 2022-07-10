Left Menu

84 AP pilgrims to Amarnath safe, two untraced yet

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 10-07-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 13:18 IST
84 AP pilgrims to Amarnath safe, two untraced yet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

About 84 pilgrims from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, who went on the Amarnath yatra, were reported safe while only two women remained untraced as of Sunday afternoon, official sources here said.

Initially, the state government said five pilgrims went missing but later three were traced and confirmed to be safe.

State government authorities got in touch with many of the pilgrims, and also their families here and confirmed that the tourists were safe after the cloudburst and flash flood near the holy cave shrine.

According to data provided by government sources, of the 20-member team that went to Amarnath from Rajamahendravaram, only two women remained untraced.

''Their husbands returned to Srinagar but the women were still missing. They may have been injured or reached some other place. We are conducting the search operation to trace them,'' a senior official involved with the rescue mission told PTI.

The local Revenue Divisional Officer visited the kin of the two women in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday and discussed the situation.

A 38-member team from Guntur, a 17-member team from Tadepalligudem, a six-member team from Tirupati, and another pilgrim from Vizianagaram were also reported safe.

A few pilgrims from Rajampet in Kadapa district were also reported safe but their number was not clear, according to government data.

The state government dispatched AP Bhavan's additional resident commissioner Himanshu Kaushik to Srinagar to coordinate with the local authorities and ensure the safety of AP pilgrims, an official release here said.

The AP government also opened a dedicated helpline number 1902 to extend the required help to pilgrims from the state.

Helplines were also set up in the AP Bhavan in New Delhi for any assistance to pilgrims and their relatives, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022