Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr: Leaders Extend Heartfelt Greetings to Andhra Pradesh

In a unifying display of goodwill, political leaders in Andhra Pradesh, including Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, have extended their heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim community. Their messsages emphasized the spirit of devotion, fasting, and charity that marks this holy festival.

The Governor articulated the significance of Ramzan as a period of devotion, forgiving, and self-accountability, drawing attention to the teachings of the Quran that advocate for faith and ethical behavior. He urged the state's citizens to respect the dignity of all beings while conveying his warm wishes.

In a similar vein, Chief Minister Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the themes of harmony, goodwill, and compassion associated with Ramzan, acknowledging it as a time for self-restraint and humanity. Their messages included warm Eid Mubarak wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)