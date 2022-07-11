Left Menu

Southland oat milk producer gets $6 million investment

“We set up the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund (RSPF) to help build more productive, resilient, and sustainable regional economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 11-07-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 10:36 IST
Southland oat milk producer gets $6 million investment
“We set up the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund (RSPF) to help build more productive, resilient, and sustainable regional economies. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Southland-based oat milk producer New Zealand Functional Foods is getting new Government backing, with a $6 million investment from the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash announced today.

"We set up the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund (RSPF) to help build more productive, resilient, and sustainable regional economies. The investment in New Zealand Functional Foods, to develop a plant-based beverage manufacturing facility, brilliantly aligns with this vision," Stuart Nash said.

"Plant-based milk alternatives are a fast-growing segment of domestic and international consumer markets, with the amount spent by Kiwis on plant-based milks almost tripling from $52 million in 2017 to $144 million in 2019 – so the demand is definitely there.

"We know that oats grow well in Southland, and being low in water use, land use and emissions, they are an excellent raw ingredient for an environmentally sustainable alternative-milk option. Producing oat milk locally is a lucrative way to diversify our strength as a quality food producer.

"As it stands, we just don't have the appropriate processing facilities to domestically produce the volumes of oat milk required to make a splash in this burgeoning market. Our investment will help provide the capital needed by New Zealand Functional Foods to build a specialised, large-scale processing plant at Makarewa, with capacity for producing up to 80 million litres of plant-based milk a year.

"The investment is part of our wider Government strategy to develop a low-emissions, highly-skilled economy that responds to global demands. I am confident that this new facility will add to the reputation of Southland and New Zealand as a real player in the sustainable food and beverage sector," Stuart Nash said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022