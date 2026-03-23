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Left-Wing Victory in Marseille Mayoral Election

Marseille's incumbent mayor, Benoit Payan, successfully retained his position against the far-right contender, Frank Allisio, according to exit polls. The election was closely watched as the National Rally sought to gain traction ahead of the presidential race. The loss in Marseille represents a notable setback for the far-right party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marseille | Updated: 23-03-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 01:17 IST
Left-Wing Victory in Marseille Mayoral Election
  • Country:
  • France

In a decisive electoral outcome, Marseille's incumbent mayor, Benoit Payan, retained his position with ease against the far-right challenger, Frank Allisio, as indicated by two exit polls on Sunday.

This contest was pivotal for Allisio's party, the National Rally (RN), which had set its sights on France's second-largest city to demonstrate its growing electoral influence.

However, Payan's victory dealt a significant blow to the RN's ambitions, marking a critical setback for the party as it aims to establish momentum ahead of next year's presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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