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Anderlecht's Playoff Battle in Belgian League Unveiled

Union Saint-Gilloise finished top of Belgium's league regular season, defending their title. Anderlecht faced a tough path to reach the playoffs, narrowly securing a spot after a setback against Cercle Brugge. The top six teams, with halved points, will now contest in a mini-league for championship and Champions League slots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-03-2026 01:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 01:22 IST
Anderlecht's Playoff Battle in Belgian League Unveiled
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Union Saint-Gilloise emerged at the pinnacle of Belgium's league standings as they concluded the regular season. The defending champions clinched 66 points after a critical 3-1 victory away at St Truiden.

Despite their impressive performance, Anderlecht faced a challenging journey to cement their spot in the top six playoff slots. With a record 34 league titles, their home defeat to Cercle Brugge nearly dashed their playoff ambitions.

The race tightened as Anderlecht held onto their position, culminating in a high-stakes final regular season round. As teams transition to the playoffs, points reset, setting the stage for a mini-league to decide the championship as well as Champions League qualifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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