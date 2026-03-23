Anderlecht's Playoff Battle in Belgian League Unveiled

Union Saint-Gilloise emerged at the pinnacle of Belgium's league standings as they concluded the regular season. The defending champions clinched 66 points after a critical 3-1 victory away at St Truiden.

Despite their impressive performance, Anderlecht faced a challenging journey to cement their spot in the top six playoff slots. With a record 34 league titles, their home defeat to Cercle Brugge nearly dashed their playoff ambitions.

The race tightened as Anderlecht held onto their position, culminating in a high-stakes final regular season round. As teams transition to the playoffs, points reset, setting the stage for a mini-league to decide the championship as well as Champions League qualifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)