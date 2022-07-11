Left Menu

Wipro PARI to acquire Germany-based Hochrainer GmbH

For Wipro PARI, which has around 1,300 employees and a significant global presence, this acquisition represents an important step in the strategic development of the group in Europe, the statement said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 14:09 IST
Wipro PARI to acquire Germany-based Hochrainer GmbH
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Wipro PARI, the industrial automation business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (a Wipro Enterprises entity), announced on Monday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hochrainer GmbH, based in Freilassing, Germany. Hochrainer GmbH, a family-owned company, has been in operations since 1973 and employs around 130 people, Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro said in a statement. The company has established itself as an important supplier of automation technology and assembly systems for numerous global automobile manufacturers, it said, adding that Hochrainer also has a significant presence in other non-automotive sectors and works with key global players in these sectors. ''For Wipro PARI, which has around 1,300 employees and a significant global presence, this acquisition represents an important step in the strategic development of the group in Europe,'' the statement said. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022