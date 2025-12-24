European Shares Steady After Record Highs Amid Holiday Trade

European stock markets showed little movement on Wednesday following a record-setting session the day before. The STOXX 600 index remained flat at 588.93 as 0809 GMT approached, with trading subdued due to the holiday season.

Several European markets, including Amsterdam, Brussels, and Paris, held half-day trading sessions, while Germany and Milan markets were closed. Notably, the index had surged earlier in the week, buoyed by strong performances from healthcare stocks, thanks in part to Novo Nordisk's recent success in gaining U.S. approval for a new weight-loss drug.

Investor sentiment further improved with the release of U.S. economic data showing unexpected growth in the third quarter. Energy sector stocks rose, driven by climbing oil prices, while BP saw a 1% increase after announcing the sale of a 65% stake in Castrol to Stonepeak for $6 billion.

