European Shares Near Record Highs Amid Fiscal Boosts and Sector Diversification

European shares concluded the holiday-shortened trading week on an upbeat note, approaching record highs and poised for their strongest annual performance since 2021. This surge was fueled by easing interest rates, a fiscal spending boost from Germany, and increasing diversification from highly-valued U.S. technology stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 remained steady at 588.61 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, London's FTSE 100 dipped by 0.2%, Spain's IBEX remained unchanged, and France's CAC 40 saw a slight decrease of 0.1%. Trading liquidity was limited as markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, and Paris closed early, and those in Germany and Milan were completely shut.

Luxury stocks led the gains, with Cartier-owner Richemont, LVMH, and Kering each rising around 1%. The mining sector also saw a boost as gold, silver, platinum, and copper prices hit record highs. In contrast, aerospace and defense stocks declined by 0.2%, though the sector remains one of this year's top gainers, with the index up nearly 56%.

(With inputs from agencies.)