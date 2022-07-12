UK transport minister Shapps says defence spending must be raised to 3% - The Times

British transport minister Grant Shapps, who has entered the race to be the next UK prime minister, said on Tuesday that defence spending must be raised to 3%, according to an op-ed in The Times.

"... as prime minister, I will raise defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP, in contrast to the Nato-recommended minimum of 2 per cent," Shapps wrote https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/grant-shapps-defence-spending-must-be-raised-to-3-mxlxcgvl6 in The Times.

