PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 12

Overview - The UK's corporate governance code will be overhauled for the first time in four years with new rules to make boards more responsible for fraud and their company's finances, and strengthen accountability for bad behaviour.

- Rishi Sunak will on Tuesday attempt to fend off fierce attacks from his rivals for the Conservative leadership, insisting at an official campaign launch that he would cut taxes only when he has "gripped inflation". - A ruling by a Russian court that threatened to halt oil exports along Kazakhstan's most important pipeline has been overturned, temporarily easing fears about a further disruption to global oil supplies.

- Heathrow airport warned of more flight cancellations while low-cost Wizz Air became the latest airline to cut its flying plans, highlighting how this summer's travel disruption is hitting every part of the aviation industry. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

