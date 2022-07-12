Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Audit watchdog to overhaul UK corporate governance code https://on.ft.com/3Rv4M7Q - Sunak to stand firm on taxes until he has 'gripped inflation' https://on.ft.com/3odpFad

- Russian court allows Kazakh oil exports via key pipeline to continue https://on.ft.com/3OYiIW0 - Heathrow warns of more flight cancellations as disruption continues https://on.ft.com/3PaxLM6

Overview - The UK's corporate governance code will be overhauled for the first time in four years with new rules to make boards more responsible for fraud and their company's finances, and strengthen accountability for bad behaviour.

- Rishi Sunak will on Tuesday attempt to fend off fierce attacks from his rivals for the Conservative leadership, insisting at an official campaign launch that he would cut taxes only when he has "gripped inflation". - A ruling by a Russian court that threatened to halt oil exports along Kazakhstan's most important pipeline has been overturned, temporarily easing fears about a further disruption to global oil supplies.

- Heathrow airport warned of more flight cancellations while low-cost Wizz Air became the latest airline to cut its flying plans, highlighting how this summer's travel disruption is hitting every part of the aviation industry. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

