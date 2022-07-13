Praadis Education is assisting students to study abroad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD): Praadis Education a leading Ed-tech company that provides the highest quality online education, is now helping its students to fulfil their dream of studying abroad. The very promising Ed-tech Praadis Education is now assisting its subscribers from grades 9th to 12th with free consultation for studying abroad. Praadis Power Couple, who are alumni of US universities, are now assisting their subscribers in higher grades with scholarships and admission help in universities abroad.

Praadis Education has emerged as the most promising Ed-tech and has increased its sales with the launch of pre-foundation courses and counselling sessions for studying abroad for grades 9th to 12th. Prashant and Aditi Bhatia who are the founders of Praadis Education believe that it is a dream come true for their subscribers to get the best guidance to secure admissions to foreign colleges or universities.

At Praadis, subscribers from grades 9th to 12th will be given complete guidance on Educational loans offered by financial institutes and banks along with informing students about various International, Institutional, and National scholarships. ADMISSION GUIDANCE TO STUDY ABROAD

Praadis Education is providing special attention to the application of the students whether it is paper-based or online. The team of counsellors at Praadis Education see to it that the documents of the students at Praadis Education are thoroughly compiled, attested, and highlight the areas essential for an error-free application. Praadis Education has worldwide official tie-ups with over 800+ reputed universities and colleges worldwide. Currently, they are providing guidance to its subscribers for admissions to Universities in the following countries: USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Ireland, France, Germany, Dubai, Switzerland, and Malaysia.

The number of Indian students going abroad to pursue their higher education has been steadily increasing over the years. At Praadis Education we are helping students study abroad. There is an increased interest from students of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to study abroad. Choosing a college and a country can be a very difficult decision and hence Praadis Education has come up with career counselling sessions for its subscribers. During the counselling sessions, we are assisting our subscribers in finding the perfect university and degree program to meet the future objectives of students at Praadis Education. This story is provided by PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD)

