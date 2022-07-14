South Africa Brand, Marketing and CX Leaders to Explore MAD TECH

If you want to unify Brand, Marketing, Advertising, Customer Experience, and, Customer Engagement. Register Now - it's Free!" — V Martin - Director, Unbox Summit

The technology landscape over the last year has evolved tremendously, and the habit of the IT industry to keep creating more and more buzz words adds to the dilemma. One such evolution is the emergence of MADTech. We assure you it's not just another buzzword, it's the future of Brand, Marketing, Advertising, Customer Experience, and customer engagement.MADTech is a very exciting segment, and it is evolving rapidly, which can be overwhelming for Brand, Marketing, Advertising, and Customer Experience Leaders.MADTech is the culmination of MarTech, AdTech, and DeepTech to drive the highest levels of unification, automation, engagement, and experience by deploying applications and technologies to create experiences that drive customer engagement and loyalty at scale through personalization and human centricity at the core of the entire digital journey. As MAdTech space is bustling with an overwhelming amount of information, we at Convergent Global are organizing the 2nd Edition of the Unbox Summit at The Venue, Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg on 11th August and will be hosting over One Hundred C-Suite Leaders of South Africa's biggest brands. Our goal is to make sense of the current technology landscape and showcase the best-in-class solutions to help companies achieve customer engagement and experience milestones. The theme of the 2022 program is to Unbox Thinking, Strategy, and Technology. Some of the technologies we showcase, discuss, explore and navigate at the program will include CRM, Marketing and Advertising automation, Conversational Ai, Enterprise Content Management, Programmatic Ad management, customer data platforms, Big Data Platforms, Voicetech, Social Monitoring and Analytics, Omni-channel communications. We will also delve into emerging tech like Web 3.0, Metaverse, BlockChain, FinTech, DAPPS, and NFT to gain an understanding of the digital evolution to prepare for the future.

