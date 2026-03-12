WNBA Negotiations Teeter on the Brink of Lockout
The WNBA is embroiled in tense negotiations with its players' union, reaching past a critical deadline. Central to the dispute is how revenue is defined, with players pushing for a share of gross revenue over net. Expansion fees also emerge as a contentious issue, threatening league operations.
In an escalating standoff, the WNBA and its players' union remain deadlocked in negotiations, risking a potential lockout as talks extended into the early hours of Wednesday without resolution. Experts warn the impasse, centered on revenue definitions and expansion fees, could have significant repercussions for the league.
The players' union is advocating for a share of gross revenue, a move that ensures transparency and equitable distribution, as opposed to the net revenue model proposed by the league. The latter allows for deductions that potentially disadvantage players, leading to heightened tensions and missed negotiation deadlines.
Further complicating matters are the newly introduced expansion fees, with players demanding a portion of the projected $250 million value for each new franchise. As the league stands at a crossroads, experts remain cautiously optimistic about reaching an agreement, emphasizing the necessity for unified resolve among players.
