Left Menu

WNBA Negotiations Teeter on the Brink of Lockout

The WNBA is embroiled in tense negotiations with its players' union, reaching past a critical deadline. Central to the dispute is how revenue is defined, with players pushing for a share of gross revenue over net. Expansion fees also emerge as a contentious issue, threatening league operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 02:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 02:47 IST
WNBA Negotiations Teeter on the Brink of Lockout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an escalating standoff, the WNBA and its players' union remain deadlocked in negotiations, risking a potential lockout as talks extended into the early hours of Wednesday without resolution. Experts warn the impasse, centered on revenue definitions and expansion fees, could have significant repercussions for the league.

The players' union is advocating for a share of gross revenue, a move that ensures transparency and equitable distribution, as opposed to the net revenue model proposed by the league. The latter allows for deductions that potentially disadvantage players, leading to heightened tensions and missed negotiation deadlines.

Further complicating matters are the newly introduced expansion fees, with players demanding a portion of the projected $250 million value for each new franchise. As the league stands at a crossroads, experts remain cautiously optimistic about reaching an agreement, emphasizing the necessity for unified resolve among players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026