Bullet train drivers to get specialised training on Japanese simulators

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 13:30 IST
Drivers of India’s bullet train will get specialized training from Japanese made state of the art simulators to learn how to drive high speed trains.

The training simulators will help the drivers, conductors, instructors and train/rolling stock maintenance staff to understand the driving theory of high speed trains, officials at the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said.

It shall also be possible to conduct training for single driver, single conductor as well as collective training of driver, conductor and despatcher together on the simulators, they said. ''The NHSRCL has issued a Letter of Acceptance for design, manufacturing, supply and commissioning of training simulators of HSR train to be used for training purpose in the HSR Training Institute of Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) in Vadodara, Gujarat where a sample track is already installed for training purpose,'' NHSRCL said.

The package is awarded to M/s Mitsubishi Precision Company Limited, Japan, at a cost of Rs 201.21 crore. The time period for the supply of the simulator is 28 months from commencement of the contract.

Two types of simulators shall be installed in the training institute at Vadodara under the scope of this package --- train Set Simulator for Crew training and simulators (classroom type) for driver consoles which can be used by 10 trainees and an instructor.

The driving console of MAHSR Train will be simulated with motion platform. The bullet train project which was stuck in Maharashtra due to the delays in government approvals and land acquisition has now gained momentum with the Eknath Shinde led government taking over.

Almost all the pending roadblocks have been cleared by the present dispensation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

