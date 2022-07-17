Left Menu

IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight conducts precautionary landing in Karachi after an engine snag

IndiGos Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on Sunday after pilots observed defect in one of the engines, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Sunday.On July 14, IndiGos Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur out of precaution as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second.The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA is investigating both the incidents, officials noted.In a statement about Sundays incident, IndiGo said that its flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad, was diverted to Karachi.

IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on Sunday after pilots observed defect in one of the engines, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Sunday.

On July 14, IndiGo's Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur out of precaution as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating both incidents, officials noted.

In a statement about Sunday's incident, IndiGo said that its flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad, was diverted to Karachi. ''The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad,'' it added.

IndiGo's competitor SpiceJet is under regulatory scanner right now. On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

The aviation regulator said SpiceJet had ''failed'' to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services, and gave it three weeks to send a response to the notice.

