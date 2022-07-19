Left Menu

France offers 12 euros per share to take full control of EDF

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-07-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 12:07 IST
The French government is offering 12 euros per share to buy the 16% stake in debt-laden EDF it does not already own, as it moves to take full control of Europe's biggest nuclear power operator, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

This would represent a premium of 53% to a closing price of July 5, before the government announced the planned nationalization, the ministry said, adding the overall value of the buyout offer totaled 9.7 billion euros ($9.85 billion).

($1 = 0.9846 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

