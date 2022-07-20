Left Menu

UK's Zahawi: higher public sector pay won't fuel inflation

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 00:48 IST
Britain's biggest public-sector pay increases in nearly 20 years will not fuel inflation, finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday, in a speech where he said fighting inflation was "a moral imperative".

Earlier on Tuesday, Britain's government announced pay rises of about 4-5% for more than 2 million public-sector workers - more than in recent years but well below current consumer price inflation of more than 9%.

"We are finding a careful balance, providing the highest uplift in nearly 20 years without making inflationary pressures worse," Zahawi said at the City of London's annual Mansion House dinner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

