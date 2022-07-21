Indonesian president to visit China next week - Chinese state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-07-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 12:34 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry has confirmed that Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be visiting China from July 25-26, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.
Widodo's visit is on President Xi Jinping's invitation, it said, citing the ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joko Widodo
- Xi Jinping
- China
- Indonesian
- Chinese
- the ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-COVID and bust: China's private health system hurt by tough coronavirus controls
China reports 427 new COVID cases for July 5 vs 418 day earlier
China willing to deepen cooperation with Russia within multilateral frameworks
China fights COVID flare-ups on multiple fronts including Shanghai
China, HK stocks drop on COVID flare-ups; energy shares tumble