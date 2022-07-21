FACTBOX-Which British workers are heading for industrial action?

Britain faces a summer of disruption as workers across the economy struggling with the rising cost of living resort to strike action in disputes over pay and conditions. Below are some of the industries in which trade unions have undertaken or threatened strike action:

RAILWAYS Much of Britain's rail network was brought to a standstill for several days last month when tens of thousands of staff across the country walked out over pay freezes and job cuts.

A 24-hour walkout by members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) and Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) will take place on July 27, disrupting rail routes across the country. Separately, the TSSA said 700 of its members working for other rail operators had voted in favor of industrial action, but dates had not yet been set.

Train drivers at eight British rail companies represented by the ASLEF union will strike on July 30 over a pay dispute. COURTS

British lawyers involved in criminal trials have staged several walkouts in a dispute over government funding, refusing to take on new cases or cover cases for colleagues who have overrun. They plan to hold further strike days over the coming weeks. SCHOOLS

The NASUWT Teachers' Union had previously said it would ballot members for industrial action in November if their pay award falls short of their 12% increase demand. After the government announced pay rises of between 5% and 8.9% for teachers, the union called on ministers to commit to negotiations.

HOSPITALS The British Medical Association (BMA), which represents doctors, has said it will ballot junior doctors for possible industrial action because those in England are ineligible for a 4.5% pay increase for some doctors announced by the government.

It has also said other groups of doctors it represents will consider their next steps, warning it is "on a collision course with the government". The Royal College of Nursing said it had decided to ballot members on whether they wanted to take industrial action after the government announced below-inflation pay rises for National Health Service staff.

AIRPORTS British Airways' check-in and ground staff at London's Heathrow airport suspended a planned strike that had threatened disruption at one of Europe's busiest aviation hubs after the airline agreed to improve pay.

The Unite union said a strike by refuellers at Britain's busiest airport Heathrow, which was set to begin on July 21, was suspended after the employees received a revised offer. TELECOMS

More than 40,000 workers for telecoms company BT Group, which includes BT, Openreach, and EE, will hold a two-day national strike over pay on July 29 and Aug. 1, their first such action in 35 years, the Communication Workers Union said. The union has said the strike will delay broadband rollout and may disrupt phone and internet users, including those working from home.

POSTAL SERVICES The Communication Workers Union said post office counter staff and supply chain workers walked out in early June in a dispute over pay, closing more than 100 post offices.

More than 115,000 postal workers at Royal Mail have voted to strike over pay, the union said, putting them on course for what could be the biggest industrial action to hit Britain this summer. A separate planned strike by 2,400 Royal Mail managers represented by the Unite union, due to take place July 20-22, was suspended after workers voted in favor of returning to negotiations.

EMERGENCY SERVICES The Fire Brigades Union has rejected a proposed 2% pay increase and said it is preparing for strike action.

BUSES Arriva bus workers in various cities around the country have been taking part in strikes in a row over pay, with further staff in other areas also being balloted for industrial action.

The Unite union, which represents 20,000 London bus workers, has threatened industrial action in a dispute over pay and cuts to services. BINS

Bin workers in various areas around the country have either already undertaken or threatened strike action, disrupting waste collections.

