PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Pfizer and Flynn fined 70 mln stg by UK regulator for epilepsy drug price rises - EDF pushes UK government to alter Hinkley Point C penalty clauses

- Tata threatens to close Port Talbot steelworks without 1.5 bln stg of aid - Marks and Spencer finance chief to depart retailer and join Primark owner ABF

Overview - Pfizer and Flynn Pharma were fined 70 million pounds ($83.90 million) on Thursday by Britain's antitrust watchdog for overcharging the National Health Services (NHS) for a life-saving epilepsy drug.

- France's EDF is pushing the UK government to alter a key subsidy contract to avoid missing out on billions of pounds in guaranteed revenue after the Covid-19 pandemic caused further delays to Hinkley Point C, the first new nuclear power station under construction in the UK in almost 30 years. - India-based Tata Group, has threatened to shut down operations if the UK government does not agree in the next year to provide 1.5 billion pounds ($1.80 billion) of subsidies to help it reduce carbon emissions.

- Marks & Spencer said finance and strategy chief Eoin Tonge would leave the British clothing and food retailer to take up a role at Associated British Foods (ABF), owner of budget fashion chain Primark. ($1 = 0.8343 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

