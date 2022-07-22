PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 22
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
- Pfizer and Flynn fined 70 mln stg by UK regulator for epilepsy drug price rises https://on.ft.com/3IUOFwh - EDF pushes UK government to alter Hinkley Point C penalty clauses https://on.ft.com/3Pnsn8O
- Tata threatens to close Port Talbot steelworks without 1.5 bln stg of aid https://on.ft.com/3PQpr4x - Marks and Spencer finance chief to depart retailer and join Primark owner ABF https://on.ft.com/3Q3qL4f
Overview - Pfizer and Flynn Pharma were fined 70 million pounds ($83.90 million) on Thursday by Britain's antitrust watchdog for overcharging the National Health Services (NHS) for a life-saving epilepsy drug.
- France's EDF is pushing the UK government to alter a key subsidy contract to avoid missing out on billions of pounds in guaranteed revenue after the Covid-19 pandemic caused further delays to Hinkley Point C, the first new nuclear power station under construction in the UK in almost 30 years. - India-based Tata Group, has threatened to shut down operations if the UK government does not agree in the next year to provide 1.5 billion pounds ($1.80 billion) of subsidies to help it reduce carbon emissions.
