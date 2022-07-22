Shadowfax receives 100 electric scooters from Hero Electric

Crowdsource platform for last-mile delivery Shadowfax on Friday said it has received the first batch of 100 electric scooters from Hero Electric.

Shadowfax plans to convert 75 per cent of its fleet to electric vehicles by 2025, according to a statement.

The first batch of 100 e-scooters was delivered by Hero Electric to Shadowfax in Bangalore on Friday under a partnership between the two companies.

As part of the partnership announced in April this year, Hero Electric will help the company in converting a quarter of its 1,00,000 strong delivery fleet with its NYX HX e-scooters.

With over 1.2 lakh monthly transacting partners delivering over 10 lakh orders every day, Shadowfax has been actively looking at green mobility solutions, Praharsh Chandra, Co-Founder and COO of Shadowfax, said.

Over the next few months, Shadowfax will deploy 1,000 e-scooters, Chandra added.

Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric, said delivering these 100 e-scooters is only the beginning of a long and symbiotic partnership.

''The last-mile delivery segment is growing at an unprecedented pace, with more businesses switching towards a sustainable EV ecosystem to reach their company goals,'' he added.

Further, Gill said This partnership will ensure a carbon-free fleet in the logistics market while catering to consumer needs and minimising emissions. PTI IAS RAM

