Delta's Fleet Soars: 31 New Airbus Jets to Redefine International Travel

Delta Air Lines announces the purchase of 31 Airbus widebody jets to modernize its international fleet, enhancing premium travel options for corporate and wealthy clients. The order comprises 16 A330-900s and 15 A350-900s, with plans for more, as Delta focuses on fuel-efficient aircraft for expanded transatlantic and South American routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 05:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 05:29 IST
Delta Air Lines revealed plans on Tuesday to acquire 31 Airbus widebody aircraft, marking a significant step in its long-term strategy to refresh its international fleet. This endeavor aims to cater to the increasing demand from corporate and affluent travelers.

The newly revealed order consists of 16 A330-900s and 15 A350-900s, scheduled for delivery starting in 2029. It combines a new order with the conversion of 10 previous options into firm purchases, with the possibility for 20 more widebody aircraft.

This decision emerges as U.S. airlines endeavor to update their long-haul fleets and meet robust demand for premium international travel options. By incorporating fuel-efficient aircraft, Delta intends to replace older models, such as Boeing 767s and early-generation Airbus A330s, expanding its capacity for premium seating on transatlantic and South American routes.

