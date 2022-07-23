Left Menu

Pakistan c.bank chief: country to meet 2022/23 external gross financing need of $33.5 bln

Updated: 23-07-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 16:36 IST
Pakistan's external financing needs are fully met for the next 12 months of the financial year and it is less vulnerable than many other emerging markets to global shocks, the central bank chief said on Saturday.

"Our external financing needs over the next 12 months are fully met, underpinned by our on-going IMF program," the acting governor of Pakistan's State Bank, Murtaza Syed, told Reuters.

Syed said he expected "unwarranted" market fears around Pakistan to dissipate in coming weeks, a day after its currency depreciated close to 8% in a week.

