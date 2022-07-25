Left Menu

Aldi UK awards store staff second pay rise this year

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-07-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 11:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
German-owned discount supermarket group Aldi UK said on Monday it was awarding its store staff a second pay rise this year in another indication of Britain's tight labor market.

Aldi said all store assistants would receive a minimum of 10.50 pounds ($12.57) an hour nationally and 11.95 pounds in London from September.

UK employers are offering higher pay deals in the face of staff shortages and accelerating prices. The Bank of England is watching settlements closely as it weighs the risk that a jump in inflation to a 40-year high of 9.4% becomes embedded in the economy. ($1 = 0.8356 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

