EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies take the heat as markets eye Fed meeting

Stocks across emerging markets struggled on Monday, weighed down by losses in China equities on COVID-19 flare-ups and slowdown fears, while currencies were little changed against a firm dollar as investors braced for a sharp U.S. rate hike this week.

The benchmark stock index fell 0.5% and has lost nearly 2% so far in July, as tightening moves by central banks and soaring inflationary pressures dented the appeal for riskier assets. The index has eked out a gain for only one month since last November. Currencies including South Africa's rand, the Indian rupee, and Turkey's lira are down between 1% and 6% on the month so far.

There needs to be a sustained move lower by the U.S. two-year yield to change the current dynamic of currencies being under pressure versus a firm greenback, and a hawkish Federal Reserve will likely see FX selling pressure return, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA. The Fed will conclude its two-day meeting on Wednesday and markets are priced for a 75-basis-point rate hike, with about a 9% chance of a 100-bp hike.

China stocks fell 0.6% as the mainland reported 800 new COVID-19 cases for Sunday, though real estate companies surged after a source told Reuters that Beijing was planning to provide financial support to the sector. The Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300 index have shed 4.4% and 6%, respectively, this month.

"Investors are fleeing from (China's) more highly valued growth stocks as a property crisis, unsupportive policy backdrop and recurring lockdowns all weigh on sentiment - the path to market prosperity looks murky from this juncture," said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. Meanwhile, Indonesia's rupiah steadied after the central bank said a plan to sell billions of dollars worth of bonds bought during the pandemic would be conducted carefully.

Turkey's lira declined 0.4%. Business confidence among Turkish manufacturers fell to 103.7 points in July compared to 106.4 points in June, central bank data showed. Elsewhere, Poland's zloty inched up 0.2% as the country's unemployment rate was shown to fall to 4.9% in June, below analysts' expectations of 5.0% and below May's 5.1%.

