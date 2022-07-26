PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 26
- Lastminute.com, the online travel company, has begun the search for a new chief executive after its top executives Andrea Bertoli and Fabio Cannavale were remanded in custody by Swiss authorities as part of a probe into possible misuse of pandemic-related state aid funds. - The UK government must immediately provide additional support to households struggling with soaring energy bills, an influential cross-party committee of MPs said on Tuesday adding that the 15 billion pounds ($18.09 billion) support package it unveiled in May had been "eclipsed by the scale of the crisis".
- Serica Energy rejects Kistos revised offer https://on.ft.com/3PU1x8d - Lastminute suspended top executives for possible misuse of COVID support funds https://on.ft.com/3J62wQu
- UK government must support households struggling with high energy bills, say MPs https://on.ft.com/3RTNilw Overview
