PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Serica Energy rejects Kistos revised offer https://on.ft.com/3PU1x8d - Lastminute suspended top executives for possible misuse of COVID support funds https://on.ft.com/3J62wQu

- UK government must support households struggling with high energy bills, say MPs https://on.ft.com/3RTNilw Overview

- Serica Energy has rejected a revised merger proposal from energy investment firm Kistos, saying it undervalues the British oil and gas group. - Lastminute.com, the online travel company, has begun the search for a new chief executive after its top executives Andrea Bertoli and Fabio Cannavale were remanded in custody by Swiss authorities as part of a probe into possible misuse of pandemic-related state aid funds.

- The UK government must immediately provide additional support to households struggling with soaring energy bills, an influential cross-party committee of MPs said on Tuesday adding that the 15 billion pounds ($18.09 billion) support package it unveiled in May had been "eclipsed by the scale of the crisis". ($1 = 0.8293 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

