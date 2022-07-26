Left Menu

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 PAT down 33% to Rs 102 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 21:51 IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, part of Aditya Birla Capital, on Tuesday reported a 33.6 per cent fall in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 102.8 crore in the April-June quarter of this year.

In comparison, the asset management firm had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 154.9 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC) said in a statement.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 304.5 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 from Rs 303.2 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

ABSL AMC is one of the leading asset managers in India, servicing around 8.1 million investor accounts with a pan India presence across over 280 locations and total assets under management of over Rs 2.92 lakh crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

