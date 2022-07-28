PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28
- UK car plants will not return to producing 1 million vehicles a year until at least 2025, two years later than expected, owing to a global shortage in key parts, a trade body warned on Wednesday. - McDonald's will increase the price of its cheeseburger by 20% in Britain, for the first time in more than a decade, as the fast-food chain becomes the latest company to pass on surging inflation to customers.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- M&G says chief investment officer Daniels to retire https://on.ft.com/3vliqAO - Britain's BAE to name Cressida Hogg as new chair https://on.ft.com/3cP4N6k
- UK car production driven down by global chip shortage https://on.ft.com/3BiNxkl - McDonald's raises UK cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years https://on.ft.com/3S48y8n
Overview - M&G's chief investment officer Jack Daniels is leaving the company after more than two decades, amid a changing of the guard at the FTSE 100-listed savings and investment group.
- British defence contractor BAE Systems is poised to announce that Cressida Hogg is to become its first female chair. - UK car plants will not return to producing 1 million vehicles a year until at least 2025, two years later than expected, owing to a global shortage in key parts, a trade body warned on Wednesday.
- McDonald's will increase the price of its cheeseburger by 20% in Britain, for the first time in more than a decade, as the fast-food chain becomes the latest company to pass on surging inflation to customers. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- British
- BAE Systems
- Cressida
- Financial Times
- McDonald's
- Daniels
- FTSE