PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

- M&G says chief investment officer Daniels to retire https://on.ft.com/3vliqAO - Britain's BAE to name Cressida Hogg as new chair https://on.ft.com/3cP4N6k

- UK car production driven down by global chip shortage https://on.ft.com/3BiNxkl - McDonald's raises UK cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years https://on.ft.com/3S48y8n

Overview - M&G's chief investment officer Jack Daniels is leaving the company after more than two decades, amid a changing of the guard at the FTSE 100-listed savings and investment group.

- British defence contractor BAE Systems is poised to announce that Cressida Hogg is to become its first female chair. - UK car plants will not return to producing 1 million vehicles a year until at least 2025, two years later than expected, owing to a global shortage in key parts, a trade body warned on Wednesday.

- McDonald's will increase the price of its cheeseburger by 20% in Britain, for the first time in more than a decade, as the fast-food chain becomes the latest company to pass on surging inflation to customers. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

