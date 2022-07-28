Left Menu

- UK car plants will not return to producing 1 million vehicles a year until at least 2025, two years later than expected, owing to a global shortage in key parts, a trade body warned on Wednesday. - McDonald's will increase the price of its cheeseburger by 20% in Britain, for the first time in more than a decade, as the fast-food chain becomes the latest company to pass on surging inflation to customers.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 04:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 04:59 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- M&G says chief investment officer Daniels to retire https://on.ft.com/3vliqAO - Britain's BAE to name Cressida Hogg as new chair https://on.ft.com/3cP4N6k

- UK car production driven down by global chip shortage https://on.ft.com/3BiNxkl - McDonald's raises UK cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years https://on.ft.com/3S48y8n

Overview - M&G's chief investment officer Jack Daniels is leaving the company after more than two decades, amid a changing of the guard at the FTSE 100-listed savings and investment group.

- British defence contractor BAE Systems is poised to announce that Cressida Hogg is to become its first female chair. - UK car plants will not return to producing 1 million vehicles a year until at least 2025, two years later than expected, owing to a global shortage in key parts, a trade body warned on Wednesday.

- McDonald's will increase the price of its cheeseburger by 20% in Britain, for the first time in more than a decade, as the fast-food chain becomes the latest company to pass on surging inflation to customers. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

