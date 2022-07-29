China stocks fall on govt's growth target view; Hong Kong hits 2-month low

Mainland China stocks fell on Friday, as the government appeared less insistent on hitting its economic growth target at its recent policy meeting, while tech firms dragged Hong Kong to a two-month low. ** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 1.09% to 4,179.64 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.72% at 3,258.86 points. ** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 2.3% at 20,148.90 points, the lowest intraday level since May 26. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong plunged 2.83% to 6,882.34 points. ** China will try hard to achieve the best possible results for the economy this year, state media said on Thursday after a high-level meeting of the ruling Communist Party, dropping previous calls that it will strive to meet its 2022 growth target. ** Many analysts believe the government omitted mentioning of reaching full-year GDP growth target, a sign that fresh stimulus could be held off for the time being. ** "In its guidelines for policies, the Politburo meeting did not signal any major new stimulus that could be on the way," said Wang Tao, head of China economic research at UBS.

"Instead, more supportive fiscal and monetary policy were to mainly come from 'fuller and better utilization' of existing measures." ** In Hong Kong, losses were led by major tech firms as investors worried about continued clampdown on the sector after a Wall Street Journal report said Chinese billionaire Jack Ma planned to cede control of financial technology firm Ant in an effort to move away from affiliate Alibaba. ** Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group slumped 5.8% to HK $93.4 at the midday break, their worst day in two weeks.

** Hang Seng Tech Index, a gauge that tracks the performance of major tech firms listed in the financial hub, fell 4.25% by noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)