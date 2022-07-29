India's core sector growth rises to 12.7 per cent in June

India's eight core industries that include coal, cement, electricity, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, and natural gas, recorded a growth of 12.7 per cent in June against 9.4 per cent recorded in the same month last year, according to official data released on Friday. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries increased by 12.7 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of June 2021, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 31.1 per cent in June 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 31.2 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year. Crude oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.7 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 0.6 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 1.2 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 4.8 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year. Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 15.1 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 13.5 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 8.2 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 13.2 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year. Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 3.3 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 6.6 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 19.4 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 17.1 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year. Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 15.5 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 16.8 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Index of Core Industries measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). (ANI)

