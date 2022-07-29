Women, girls to get free rides on Rajasthan Roadways buses on Raksha Bandhan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said state transport buses will offer free rides to women and girls on Raksha Bandhan.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan, also called Rakhi, celebrates the brother-sister bond and will be celebrated on August 11.

No fare will be charged from female passengers in Rajasthan Roadways buses, except AC, Volvo and those with All India Permits, within the borders of the state, according to an official release.

