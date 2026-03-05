BIND: Bridging the Gap in Birth Anomalies Care in India

Smile Train India and the Birth Defects Research Foundation have unveiled a groundbreaking initiative named BIND, the Birth Anomalies Network of India. This forum, a first of its kind, targets the significant gaps in preventing, detecting, and treating birth anomalies in the nation. Every year, around 600,000 Indian newborns are affected, leading to substantial impacts on both mortality rates and the quality of life for families.

Declining deaths from infectious diseases in India make congenital anomalies an increasingly prominent concern. BIND aims to unite government agencies, healthcare providers, researchers, and civil society in a collaborative effort. This initiative focuses on enhancing surveillance, promoting preventive strategies, and ensuring access to timely, quality care while fostering evidence-driven policymaking.

A central component of BIND is the National Birth Anomalies Registry, which will provide vital data and insights into the causes and outcomes of birth anomalies. Recognizing the need for integrated care, stakeholders at the launch event underscored the importance of a cohesive national approach. A comprehensive whitepaper was presented, charting the future course with a National Birth Anomalies Task Force.