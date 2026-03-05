Major Bureaucratic Shake-up in Assam Ahead of Elections

The Assam government has announced a significant reshuffle of its bureaucratic cadre, affecting 15 senior IAS and state services officers across multiple districts. This strategic move comes as the region braces for the upcoming assembly elections.

Key changes include the appointment of Partha Pratim Majumdar as District Commissioner in Bajali, while Mridul Kumar Das transitions to roles in the Home & Political, Women & Child Development departments. Narendra Kumar Shah will assume duties as Secretary at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Strategically vital, these changes are poised to impact several districts, including Lakhimpur, West Karbi Anglong, and Golaghat, as Assam gears up for elections following a 2023 delimitation exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)