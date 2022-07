BRIEF-Fitch Says Downgraded 3 Ukrainian Corporate Issuers, Naftogaz, Ukrenergo And Ferrexpo PLC

July 29 (Reuters) -

* FITCH - DOWNGRADED 3 UKRAINIAN CORPORATE ISSUERS, NATIONAL JOINT STOCK COMPANY NAFTOGAZ OF UKRAINE, UKRENERGO AND FERREXPO PLC

* FITCH -DOWNGRADE OF 3 UKRAINIAN CORPORATES REFLECTS PAYMENT DEFAULT, DISTRESSED DEBT EXCHANGE AND DETERIORATION OF OPERATIONAL CONDITIONS, RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

