Two opposition RS members give suspension of business notice over price rise

Rajya Sabha member and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh gave a suspension of business notice to the Chairman demanding a discussion on the issues of price rise, inflation, and the latest GST revision. In the Lok Sabha, a discussion on price rise is expected to be held today.

"Prices of essential commodities have been skyrocketing and touching new highs every day. The price rise has shaken common people's budgets. Despite that, the central government while raising GST on certain essentials has snatched morsels from the mouth of poor and middle-class people," the member wrote to the Chairman of the Upper House. Besides, Congress member KC Venugopal too gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the price rise of essential commodities including pulses, edible oil, LPG, petrol, and diesel coupled with the recent increase in GST of many other essential commodities.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi last week assured that a discussion on price rise will take in Parliament once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was down with Covid-19, returned. The minister then said that inflation in India is contained as compared to many other countries. Sitharaman is now free of Covid as she was seen attending official events late last week, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme at GIFT City, Gujarat.

Coming to inflation, India's retail inflation has been over the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent for the sixth consecutive month in a row in June. Retail inflation came in at 7.01 per cent in June. Wholesale inflation came in at 15.18 per cent in June, official data showed. June's wholesale inflation is marginally lower than the 15.88 per cent reported during the previous month. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation has been in the double-digit for 15 months in a row now.

During the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the proceedings were adjourned on multiple occasions amid ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise, and GST hike on daily essentials. Leaders of opposition parties including the Congress, NCP, DMK, and Left raised slogans against the government demanding a rollback of the hike in GST rates on commodities like curd, bread, and paneer.

Both the Houses have been witnessing continuous adjournments without much productivity since the session has begun. Several Opposition parliamentarians had moved adjournment motion notice to the Speaker. (ANI)

