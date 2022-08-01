Angel One celebrates 1 Crore Plus User Base Milestone with Smart Republic Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fintech company Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) has launched a unique outreach strategy - the Smart Republic Campaign. The Smart Republic is a community of 1 Crore+ Angel One users who have reaped the benefits of tech enabled Angel One products & services. The company's clients have turned into brand ambassadors and are encouraging GenZ& millennials across the country to make smart investments with Angel One.

Being a digital-first brand, Angel One launched the campaign targeting GenZ and millennials in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities across social media platforms, OTTs and other key digital platforms. The company wants to encourage young investors to choose smart investments with Angel One and leverage a strong community of more than 1 crore client base. Angel One released three digital films under the campaign that focus on three advantages of using the Fintech platform - quick account opening, smart recommendations and flat brokerage of Rs. 0 (zero) for cash delivery & Rs. 20 per order for other segments. The campaign highlights the needs of GenZ& millennials, who want faster, smarter and affordable solutions, all of which is available on Angel One.

Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Ltd, shared his thoughts on the campaign and said, "The Smart Republic of Angel One, those who believe in Angel One as an enabler platform, is acting as an endorser for the company under this campaign. We strongly believe that with the legacy of Angel One and the tech advantage, our platform is perfectly poised to democratize smart investing. This campaign will enable us to achieve the same." Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, "At Angel One, we have incorporated advanced technologies to build user-friendly products and solutions. It is a privilege as a brand to have your clients promote your products. Going forward, we will continue delivering more tech-centric solutions that simplify investment and wealth creation. Our goal is to take these technologies and solutions to every person in the country and make wealth creation a reality for Indians in every nook and corner."

The Fintech company will leverage social media platforms with various activities, creatives and partnerships. This includes Vox Pop to give voice to GenZ and millennials, influencer-generated content and to make use of Twitter spaces through investment experts. It will also leverage moment marketing to increase traction & drive relevant conversations related to the campaign. Angel One understands that investors today are young and dynamic, always looking for smarter ways to grow their money through investments. The Fintech company makes this possible with its solutions which are available on both web and mobile apps.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)