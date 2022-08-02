Left Menu

Container truck carrying chemical overturns in Thane; traffic hit

An official of the Thane civic bodys Regional Disaster Management Cell RDMC said the container truck was transporting 23,000 litres of hydrogen peroxide in 20 storage tanks from Gujarat to Nhava Sheva when it overturned near the Gaimukh creek at around 715 AM.The driver was injured in the incident and taken to a hospital.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-08-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 10:44 IST
Container truck carrying chemical overturns in Thane; traffic hit
  • Country:
  • India

A container truck transporting tanks of a chemical overturned on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, resulting in a huge traffic jam, officials said. Following the incident, the chemical- hydrogen peroxide- leaked on the road, emitting a foul odour. An official of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) said the container truck was transporting 23,000 litres of hydrogen peroxide in 20 storage tanks from Gujarat to Nhava Sheva when it overturned near the Gaimukh creek at around 7:15 AM.

The driver was injured in the incident and taken to a hospital. Fire brigade personnel and a team of RDMC rushed to the spot and are trying to haul the tilted container back into the straight position, the official said. ''There are no cases of anyone affected due to the chemical leak,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022